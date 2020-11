Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,276 new cases, 34 new deaths, and 2,538 backlogged cases on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,276 new cases and 34 new deaths on Friday, November 20, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 207,039 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 5,985 for the state.

The LDH also reported 2,538 backlogged cases on Friday. The backlogged cases were collected across the state between September 12 and November 18. According to the LDH, of the 2,538 total backlog, 1,038 COVID cases date back to Halloween.

The total number of probable cases reported as of Friday, November 20 sits at 9,670 while the number of probable deaths reported is 248.

In Northeast Louisiana, 1,245 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported. 872 of the newly reported cases from the Monroe area are backlogged cases, according to the LDH. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 8,925 total confirmed cases and 184 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: