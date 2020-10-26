Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 222 new cases, 17 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 222 new cases and 17 new deaths on Monday, October 26. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 180,069 and the total number of deaths to 5,648 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 47 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,983 cases and 163 deaths.
On Monday, Franklin Parish reported 2 new deaths while Winn Parish had 3 cases rescinded from their total case count.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,983 cases, 163 deaths (14 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,658 cases, 48 deaths (9 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,312 cases, 47 deaths (2 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Union Parish – 1,105 cases, 51 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish – 893 cases, 9 deaths (no change)
- Morehouse Parish – 890 cases, 26 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 886 cases, 16 deaths (7 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 856 cases, 23 deaths (5 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 681 cases, 19 deaths (3 rescinded cases)
- Concordia Parish – 600 cases, 16 deaths (no change)
- East Carroll Parish – 582 cases, 6 deaths (no change)
- La Salle Parish – 496 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 464 cases, 14 deaths (no change)
- West Carroll Parish – 373 cases, 12 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 355 cases, 3 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 186 cases, 2 deaths (no change)
