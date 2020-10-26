Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 222 new cases, 17 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 222 new cases and 17 new deaths on Monday, October 26. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 180,069 and the total number of deaths to 5,648 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 47 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,983 cases and 163 deaths.

On Monday, Franklin Parish reported 2 new deaths while Winn Parish had 3 cases rescinded from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: