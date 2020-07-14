Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,215 new cases, 22 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,215 new cases and 22 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 82,042 and the total number of deaths to 3,337 on Tuesday, July 14.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 100 new cases and 4 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 3,214 cases and 90 deaths, an increase of 39 cases and 4 deaths since Monday’s update.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 1,362 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is an increase of 54 people since Monday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 3,214 cases, 90 deaths (39 new cases, 4 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 575 cases, 14 deaths (7 new cases)

Union Parish – 483 cases, 28 deaths (5 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 463 cases, 1 death (7 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 460 cases, 19 deaths (18 new cases)

Madison Parish – 441 cases, 4 deaths (5 new cases)

Winn Parish – 295 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 294 cases, 10 deaths (3 new cases)

Richland Parish – 294 cases, 5 deaths (4 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 243 cases, 17 deaths (7 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 217 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 173 cases, 5 deaths (3 cases retracted from count)

Concordia Parish – 153 cases, 7 deaths (1 case retracted from count)

Caldwell Parish – 124 cases, 1 death (4 cases retracted from count)

La Salle Parish – 125 cases, 0 deaths (no change)

Tensas Parish – 35 cases, 0 deaths (no change)

