Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,167 new cases, 23 new deaths on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,167 new cases and 23 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 76,803 and the total number of deaths to 3,295 on Saturday, July 11.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 208 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 3,079 cases and 86 deaths, an increase of 91 cases and 2 deaths since Friday’s update. Ouachita Parish and Jackson Parish reported 1 new death each.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 1,117 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. There has been no changes since Friday’s Update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 3,079 cases, 86 deaths (91 new cases, 1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 538 cases, 14 deaths (16 new cases)

Union Parish – 471 cases, 27 deaths (3 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 454 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

Madison Parish – 415 cases, 4 deaths (4 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 401 cases, 19 deaths (31 new cases)

Winn Parish – 287 cases, 5 deaths (4 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 265 cases, 10 deaths (17 new cases)

Richland Parish – 257 cases, 5 deaths (15 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 234 cases, 17 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)

Catahoula Parish – 214 cases, 3 deaths (3 new case)

West Carroll Parish – 169 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 147 cases, 7 deaths (7 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 126 cases, 1 death (5 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 120 cases, 0 deaths (4 new case)

Tensas Parish – 32 cases, 0 deaths (no change)

