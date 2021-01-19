Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,126 new cases, 71 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,126 new cases and 71 new deaths on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 372,089 and the total number of deaths to 8,324.

The number of probable cases rose by 402 to 43,229 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,806 to a total of 328,860. The number of probable deaths also rose on Tuesday by 22 to a total of 491 while the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 49 to 7,833. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations rose on Monday by 11 and the use of ventilators went up by 10. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,905 with 249 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the LDH reported 66,343 new vaccinations since Thursday, January 14, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 61,742 received their first doses while 4,601 received their second and final dose. So far, 267,720 doses have been administered in total. 1,756 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 189 new cases and 15 new deaths were reported while 8 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 14,853 total confirmed cases and 323 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: