Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,089 new cases, 14 new deaths on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,089 new cases and 14 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 84,131 and the total number of deaths to 3,351 on Wednesday, July 15.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 146 new cases and 5 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 3,296 cases and 92 deaths, an increase of 82 cases and 2 deaths since Tuesday’s update. Also on Wednesday, Union Parish and Madison Parish each reported 1 new death each while La Salle Parish reported their first death.

According to the LDH website, the updated number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals will be delayed due to new federal reporting requirements.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 3,296 cases, 92 deaths (82 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 580 cases, 14 deaths (5 new cases)

Union Parish – 488 cases, 29 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 468 cases, 19 deaths (8 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 463 cases, 1 death (no change)

Madison Parish – 448 cases, 5 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new death)

Richland Parish – 302 cases, 5 deaths (8 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 300 cases, 10 deaths (6 new cases)

Winn Parish – 299 cases, 5 deaths (4 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 247 cases, 17 deaths (4 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 218 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish – 173 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

Concordia Parish – 159 cases, 7 deaths (6 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 130 cases, 1 death (5 new cases, 1 new death)

Caldwell Parish – 127 cases, 1 death (3 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 37 cases, 0 deaths (2 new cases)

