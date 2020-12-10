Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,087 new cases and 40 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,542 new cases and 40 new deaths on Thursday, December 10, bringing the total number of cases to 261,329 and the total number of deaths to 6,724 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 328 to 17,894 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped by 2,087 to a total of 243,435. The number of probable deaths also rose on Thursday by 7 to 298 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 33 for a total of 6426.

Hospitalizations fell on Thursday by 8, but 3 more patients were placed on ventilators. This brings the total of hospitalized patients to 1,529 with 180 on ventilators.

According to the LDH, 95.9% of Thursday’s reported cases were collected between December 2 and December 9. They also say that 95% of today’s cases were community spread with only 5% being in congregate settings.

In Northeast Louisiana, 265 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 10,712 total confirmed cases and 201 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: