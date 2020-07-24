Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,084 new cases, 29 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,084 new cases and 29 new deaths on Friday. Friday’s update brought the total number of cases to 103,734 and the total number of deaths to 3,603 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 176 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 3,916 cases and 97 deaths, an increase of 71 cases since Thursday’s update.

Lincoln Parish reported 2 new deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 3,916 cases, 97 deaths (71 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 681 cases, 16 deaths (12 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 610 cases, 22 deaths (39 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Union Parish – 533 cases, 31 deaths (8 new cases)

Madison Parish – 515 cases, 6 deaths (7 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 483 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

Richland Parish – 447 cases, 5 deaths (9 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 371 cases, 11 deaths (5 new cases)

Winn Parish – 351 cases, 5 deaths (4 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 332 cases, 18 deaths (2 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 238 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Concordia Parish – 221 cases, 7 deaths (5 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 218 cases, 5 deaths (5 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 183 cases, 1 death (4 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 168 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 47 cases, 0 deaths (1 new case)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: