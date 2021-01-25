Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,075 new cases, 25 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,075 new cases and 25 new deaths on Monday, January 25, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 385,942 and the total number of deaths to 8,590.

The number of probable cases rose by 88 to 46,735 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,992 to a total of 339,207. The number of probable deaths fell on Monday by 1 to a total of 526 while the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 26 to 8,064. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations declined on Monday by 3 but the use of ventilators went up by 4. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,638 with 219 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, January 21, 2021, the LDH reported 33,596 new vaccinations since Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 28,322 received their first doses while 3,026 received their second and final dose. So far, 301,316 doses have been administered in total. 1,809 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 143 new cases were reported while 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,241 total confirmed cases and 341 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: