Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,073 new cases and 15 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,073 new cases and 15 new deaths on Thursday, November 19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 202,743 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 5,951 for the state.

The total number of probable cases reported as of Thursday, November 19 sits at 9,223 while the number of probable deaths reported is 248.

In Northeast Louisiana, 242 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 8,391 total confirmed cases and 183 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: