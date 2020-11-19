Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,073 new cases and 15 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,073 new cases and 15 new deaths on Thursday, November 19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 202,743 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 5,951 for the state.
The total number of probable cases reported as of Thursday, November 19 sits at 9,223 while the number of probable deaths reported is 248.
In Northeast Louisiana, 242 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 8,391 total confirmed cases and 183 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 8,397 cases, 183 deaths (94 new cases, 4 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 2,013 cases, 53 deaths (20 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,515 cases, 55 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 1,243 cases, 54 deaths (10 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 1,079 cases, 30 deaths (18 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 1,042 cases, 22 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish – 987 cases, 25 deaths (14 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 963 cases, 11 deaths (13 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 798 cases, 23 deaths (5 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 763 cases, 19 deaths (10 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 656 cases, 7 deaths (6 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 608 cases, 13 deaths (10 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 487 cases, 15 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Caldwell Parish – 470 cases, 5 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish – 463 cases, 16 deaths (12 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 200 cases, 3 deaths (no change)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Former ‘American Idol’ winner Kris Allen weighs in on COVID’s impact on the music industry
- CDC recommends Americans don’t travel for Thanksgiving
- Local mother says hospital keeps giving her runaround after 4-year-old son still has no birth certificate, social security number
- UPDATE: Child custody dispute led to shooting at Northgate Mall, police said
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,073 new cases and 15 new deaths on Thursday