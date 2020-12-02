Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,053 new cases, 46 new deaths, 1,551 backlogged cases on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,053 new cases and 46 new deaths on Wednesday, December 2, bringing the total number of cases to 241,335 and the total number of deaths to 6,501 for the state. Wednesday’s update included a backlog of 1,551 cases with collection dates that date back to April.

The LDH also reported 10,403 new presumed recoveries, bringing the total to 192,488.

The number of probable cases rose to 13,555 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 227,780. The number of probable deaths also rose on Wednesday to 270 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 6,231.

8 more COVID-19 hospitalized patients were reported on Wednesday with 6 more being placed on ventilators. This brings the total hospitalizations to 1,288 with 134 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 226 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 9,868 total confirmed cases and 196 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: