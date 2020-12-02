Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,053 new cases, 46 new deaths, 1,551 backlogged cases on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,053 new cases and 46 new deaths on Wednesday, December 2, bringing the total number of cases to 241,335 and the total number of deaths to 6,501 for the state. Wednesday’s update included a backlog of 1,551 cases with collection dates that date back to April.
The LDH also reported 10,403 new presumed recoveries, bringing the total to 192,488.
The number of probable cases rose to 13,555 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 227,780. The number of probable deaths also rose on Wednesday to 270 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 6,231.
8 more COVID-19 hospitalized patients were reported on Wednesday with 6 more being placed on ventilators. This brings the total hospitalizations to 1,288 with 134 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 226 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 9,868 total confirmed cases and 196 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 9,868 cases, 196 deaths (141 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 2,262 cases, 59 deaths (17new cases, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 1,715 cases, 64 deaths (7 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 1,385 cases, 35 deaths (15 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Union Parish – 1,326 cases, 57 deaths (1 rescinded case, 2 new deaths)
- Richland Parish – 1,233 cases, 27 deaths (8 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Jackson Parish – 1,081 cases, 32 deaths (6 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Madison Parish – 1,051 cases, 14 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 931 cases, 21 deaths (6 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 911 cases, 25 deaths (10 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 757 cases, 9 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 676 cases, 13 deaths (6 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 647 cases, 19 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish – 567 cases, 16 deaths (3 rescinded cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 566 cases, 8 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 216 cases, 3 deaths (1 rescinded case)
