BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 205 new cases and 16 new deaths on Friday, March 18, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,230,998 and the total number of deaths to 16,996.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 171 hospitalized patients with 17 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 41 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,463 total confirmed cases and 730 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,463 cases, 730 deaths (5 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,197 cases, 142 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,842 cases, 133 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,330 cases, 176 deaths (3 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,905 cases, 130 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,695 cases, 95 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –5,082 cases, 88 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,367 cases, 74 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,422 cases, 62 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,619 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish – 4,202 cases, 56 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,691 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,531 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,274 cases, 53 deaths (20 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 984 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)