Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,046 new cases, 53 new deaths, 19,136 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,046 new cases and 53 new deaths on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 406,235 and the total number of deaths to 9,006.

The number of probable cases rose by 811 to 52,728 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,290 to a total of 353,507. The number of probable deaths rose on Wednesday by 7 to a total of 585 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 46 to 8,421. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Wednesday by 54 and the use of ventilators increased by 9. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,386 with 180 on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported 19,136 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total number of presumed recovered to 363,457.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the LDH reported 90,334 new vaccinations since Thursday, January 28, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 44,602 received their first doses while 45,732 received their second and final dose. So far, 487,705 doses have been administered in total. 1,956 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 84 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported while 11 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,714 total confirmed cases and 355 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: