Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 202 new cases, 16 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 202 new cases and 16 new deaths on Monday, October 19. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 175,982 and the total number of deaths to 5,566 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 30 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 7 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,785 cases and 159 deaths.

On Monday, Ouachita and Catahoula parishes each added one new death to their total counts. Morehouse, Winn, and Tensas parishes each rescinded one case from their total counts while both Lincoln and Catahoula parishes rescinded two cases each.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 6,785 cases, 159 deaths (10 new cases, 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 1,602 cases, 48 deaths (2 rescinded cases)

Franklin Parish – 1,272 cases, 44 deaths (5 new cases)

Union Parish – 1,061 cases, 49 deaths (no change)

Madison Parish – 890 cases, 8 deaths (no change)

Morehouse Parish – 869 cases, 24 deaths (1 rescinded case)

Richland Parish – 851 cases, 16 deaths (3 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 809 cases, 22 deaths (3 new cases)

Winn Parish – 665 cases, 19 deaths (1 rescinded case)

East Carroll Parish – 568 cases, 6 deaths (4 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 562 cases, 16 deaths (1 new case)

La Salle Parish – 478 cases, 10 deaths (no change)

Catahoula Parish – 453 cases, 14 deaths (2 cases rescinded, 1 new death)

West Carroll Parish – 368 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 339 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 1865 cases, 2 deaths (1 case rescinded)

