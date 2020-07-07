Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,936 new cases, 23 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,936 new cases and 23 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 68,263 and the total number of deaths to 3,211 on Tuesday, July 7.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 74 new cases and 1 new death reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 2,730 cases and 80 deaths, an increase of 36 cases since Monday’s update.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 1,025 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is an increase of 61 hospitalizations since Monday. Of those who are hospitalized, 109 are on ventilators. This remained the same as Monday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 2,730 cases, 80 deaths (36 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 502 cases, 14 deaths (1 new case)

Union Parish – 447 cases, 27 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

East Carroll Parish – 446 cases, 1 death (Note: East Carroll Parish rescinded 1 case)

Madison Parish – 393 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Lincoln Parish – 354 cases, 19 deaths (1 new case)

Winn Parish – 263 cases, 5 deaths (5 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 254 cases, 10 deaths (3 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 220 cases, 16 deaths (Note: Jackson Parish rescinded 1 case)

Richland Parish – 217 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 204 cases, 3 deaths (6 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 155 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 126 cases, 6 deaths (8 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 113 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

La Salle Parish – 109 cases, 0 deaths (5 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 28 cases, 0 deaths (1 new case)

