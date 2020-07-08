Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,888 new cases, 20 new deaths, 3,308 presumed recoveries

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,888 new cases and 20 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 70,151 and the total number of deaths to 3,231 on Wednesday, July 8. The LDH also reported an increase of 3,308 presumed recoveries over the past week, bringing the total to 46,334.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 148 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 2,794 cases and 82 deaths, an increase of 64 cases and 2 deaths since Tuesday’s update.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 1,022 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is a decrease of 3 hospitalizations since Tuesday. Of those who are hospitalized, 105 are on ventilators. This is a decrease of 4 since Tuesday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 2,794 cases, 82 deaths (64 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 508 cases, 14 deaths (6 new cases)

Union Parish – 452 cases, 27 deaths (5 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 449 cases, 1 death (3 new cases)

Madison Parish – 401 cases, 3 deaths (8 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 366 cases, 19 deaths (12 new cases)

Winn Parish – 270 cases, 5 deaths (7 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 256 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases)

Richland Parish – 242 cases, 5 deaths (25 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 221 cases, 16 deaths (1 new case)

Catahoula Parish – 206 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 158 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 128 cases, 6 deaths (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 117 cases, 1 death (4 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 111 cases, 0 deaths (2 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 30 cases, 0 deaths (2 new case)

