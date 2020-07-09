Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,843 new cases, 16 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,843 new cases and 16 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 71,994 and the total number of deaths to 3,247 on Thursday, July 9.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 146 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 2,849 cases and 84 deaths, an increase of 55 cases and 2 deaths since Wednesday’s update.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 1,042 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is an increase of 20 hospitalizations since Wednesday. Of those who are hospitalized, 110 are on ventilators. This is an increase of 5 since Wednesday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 2,849 cases, 84 deaths (5 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 527 cases, 14 deaths (19 new cases)

Union Parish – 463 cases, 27 deaths (11 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 451 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

Madison Parish – 406 cases, 3 deaths (5 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 383 cases, 19 deaths (17 new cases)

Winn Parish – 273 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 265 cases, 10 deaths (9 new cases)

Richland Parish – 249 cases, 5 deaths (7 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 221 cases, 16 deaths (no change)

Catahoula Parish – 210 cases, 3 deaths (4 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 161 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 134 cases, 6 deaths (6 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 118 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

La Salle Parish – 115 cases, 0 deaths (4 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 30 cases, 0 deaths (no change)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: