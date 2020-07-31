Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,799 new cases, 24 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,799 new cases and 24 new deaths on Friday. Friday’s update brought the total number of cases to 116,280 and the total number of deaths to 3,811 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 208 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 4,372 cases and 105 deaths, an increase of 68 cases and 1 death since Thursday’s update. Also on Friday, the LDH reported 1 new death in Catahoula Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 4,372 cases, 105 deaths (68 new cases, 1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 785 cases, 16 deaths (26 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 695 cases, 23 deaths (23 new cases)

Union Parish – 596 cases, 32 deaths (23 new cases)

Madison Parish – 551 cases, 6 deaths (15 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 493 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

Richland Parish – 513 cases, 6 deaths (13 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 428 cases, 11 deaths (6 new cases)

Winn Parish – 374 cases, 7 deaths (3 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 349 cases, 18 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 261 cases, 7 deaths (11 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 249 cases, 4 deaths (1 new death)

West Carroll Parish – 247 cases, 5 deaths (5 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 219 cases, 2 death (6 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 190 cases, 1 death (4 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 56 cases, 0 deaths (2 new cases)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: