Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 179 new cases, 66 new deaths, new presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 179 new cases and 66 new deaths on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 421,018 and the total number of deaths to 9,391.

The number of probable cases rose by 69 to 56,994 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 55 to a total of 364,024. The number of probable deaths rose by 17 to a total of 651 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 49 to 8,740. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations stayed the same on Wednesday but the use of ventilators decreased by 11. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 849 with 126 on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported 16,161 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total number of presumed recovered to 396,834.

In Northeast Louisiana, 29 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported while 8 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,006 total confirmed cases and 373 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: