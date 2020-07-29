Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,735 new cases, 69 new deaths, 12,790 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday



BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,735 new cases and 69 new deaths on Wednesday. Wednesday’s update brought the total number of cases to 112,773 and the total number of deaths to 3,769 for the state. The LDH also reported 12,790 new presumed recoveries, bringing the total to 74,246.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 190 new cases and 3 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 4,246 cases and 103 deaths, an increase of 77 cases and 3 deaths since Tuesday’s update. Also on Wednesday, the LDH rescinded one death from the total count for Winn Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 4,246 cases, 103 deaths (77 new cases, 3 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 745 cases, 16 deaths (14 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 662 cases, 24 deaths (20 new cases)

Union Parish – 561 cases, 31 deaths (10 new cases)

Madison Parish – 533 cases, 6 deaths (6 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 492 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

Richland Parish – 487 cases, 5 deaths (8 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 420 cases, 11 deaths (19 new cases)

Winn Parish – 364 cases, 7 deaths (1 new case, 1 rescinded death)

Jackson Parish – 345 cases, 18 deaths (4 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 246 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 242 cases, 7 deaths (3 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 234 cases, 5 deaths (8 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 208 cases, 2 death (11 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 185 cases, 1 death (4 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 54 cases, 0 deaths (no change)

