Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 171 new cases and 13 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 171 new cases and 13 new deaths on Monday, November 30, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 220,421 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 6,163 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose to 11,993 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 232,414. The number of probable deaths also rose on Monday to 257, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,420.

Also reported on Monday, an additional 45 patients were reportedly hospitalized due to COVID-19. The number of those hospitalized and on ventilators remained at 125.

In Northeast Louisiana, 46 new cases were reported while 6 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 9,601 total confirmed cases and 194 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: