Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,705 new cases, 7 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,705 new cases and 7 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 79,827 and the total number of deaths to 3,315 on Monday, July 13.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 127 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 3,175 cases and 86 deaths, an increase of 55 cases since Sunday’s update.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 1,308 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is an increase of 65 people since Sunday’s Update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 3,175 cases, 86 deaths (55 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 568 cases, 14 deaths (30 new cases)

Union Parish – 478 cases, 28 deaths (2 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 456 cases, 1 death (no change)

Lincoln Parish – 442 cases, 19 deaths (4 new cases)

Madison Parish – 436 cases, 4 deaths (8 new cases)

Winn Parish – 292 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 291 cases, 10 deaths (8 new cases)

Richland Parish – 290 cases, 5 deaths (7 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 236 cases, 17 deaths (1 new case)

Catahoula Parish – 215 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 176 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

Concordia Parish – 154 cases, 7 deaths (3 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 128 cases, 1 death (no change)

La Salle Parish – 125 cases, 0 deaths (4 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 35 cases, 0 deaths (3 new cases)

