Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,691 new cases, 36 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,691 new cases and 36 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 96,583 and the total number of deaths to 3,498 on Tuesday, July 21.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 84 new cases and 5 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 3,669 cases and 98 deaths, an increase of 26 cases and 3 deaths since Monday’s update. On Tuesday, Franklin Parish and Morehouse Parish each reported 1 new death. Also on Tuesday, the LDH rescinded a total of 8 cases from the count for 4 parishes in Northeast Louisiana.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 3,669 cases, 98 deaths (26 new cases, 3 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 641 cases, 15 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 556 cases, 20 deaths (Note: The LDH rescinded 1 case from the count)

Union Parish – 511 cases, 30 deaths (5 new cases)

Madison Parish – 497 cases, 6 deaths (11 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 483 cases, 1 death (Note: The LDH rescinded 1 case from the count)

Richland Parish – 387 cases, 5 deaths (5 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 345 cases, 11 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new death)

Winn Parish – 334 cases, 5 deaths (7 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 320 cases, 18 deaths (2 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 233 cases, 3 deaths (Note: The LDH rescinded 2 cases from the count)

West Carroll Parish – 206 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

Concordia Parish – 204 cases, 7 deaths (12 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 165 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 158 cases, 1 death (Note: The LDH rescinded 3 cases from the count)

Tensas Parish – 43 cases, 0 deaths (No change)

