Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,641 new cases and 16 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,641 new cases and 16 new deaths on Sunday, November 29, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 220,309 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 6,136 for the state.
Friday’s update is a reflection of new cases and deaths reported over the last 48 hours.
In Northeast Louisiana, 242 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 9,593 total confirmed cases and 194 total confirmed deaths.
There were also 2 cases rescinded, 1 in Union Parish and 1 in Tensas Parish.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 9,593 cases, 194 deaths (77 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 2,216 cases, 57 deaths (21 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,695 cases, 64 deaths (13 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,305 cases, 55 deaths (1 case rescinded)
- Morehouse Parish – 1,331 cases, 31 deaths (26 new cases, 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 1,213 cases, 25 deaths (10 new cases, 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish – 1,065 cases, 30 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish – 1,035 cases, 12 deaths (4 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 890 cases, 2 deaths (2 new deaths)
- Winn Parish – 893 cases, 25 deaths (25 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 747 cases, 9 deaths (13 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 661 cases, 13 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 559 cases, 16 deaths (15 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 554 cases, 9 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish – 586 cases, 17 deaths (29 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 211 cases, 3 deaths (1 case rescinded)
