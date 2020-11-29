Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,641 new cases and 16 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,641 new cases and 16 new deaths on Sunday, November 29, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 220,309 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 6,136 for the state.

Friday’s update is a reflection of new cases and deaths reported over the last 48 hours.

In Northeast Louisiana, 242 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 9,593 total confirmed cases and 194 total confirmed deaths.

There were also 2 cases rescinded, 1 in Union Parish and 1 in Tensas Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: