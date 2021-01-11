Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,402 new cases, 45 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,402 new cases and 45 new deaths on Monday, January 11, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 348,234 and the total number of deaths to 7,918 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 72 to 35,944 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 1,333 to a total of 312,290. The number of probable deaths also rose on Monday by 3 to 429 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 42 for a total of 7,489. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations rose on Monday by 22 and the use of ventilators went up by 7. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,982 with 232 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, January 7, 2021, the LDH reported 25,133 new vaccinations since Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 18,065 received their first doses while 7,068 received their second and final dose. So far, 74,517 doses have been administered in total. 1,348 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 137 new cases and 1 new death were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 14,211 total confirmed cases and 295 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: