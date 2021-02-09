Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,321 new cases and 20 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,321 new cases and 20 new deaths on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 414,354 and the total number of deaths to 9,162.

The number of probable cases rose by 498 to 55,492 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 867 to a total of 358,862. The number of probable deaths rose on Tuesday by 2 to a total of 603 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 18 to 8,559. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Tuesday again by 22 but the use of ventilators increased by 12. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,122 with 151 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, the LDH reported 149,656 new vaccinations since Thursday, February 4, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 64,075 received their first doses while 85,581 received their second and final dose. So far, 637,361 doses have been administered in total. 2,000 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 35 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 15 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,852 total confirmed cases and 363 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: