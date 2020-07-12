Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,319 new cases, 13 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,319 new cases and 13 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 78,122 and the total number of deaths to 3,308 on Saturday, July 12.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 181 new cases and 1 new death reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 3,120 cases and 86 deaths, an increase of 41 cases since Saturday’s update. Union Parish reported 1 new death.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 1,243 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is an increase of 126 people since Saturday’s Update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 3,120 cases, 86 deaths (41 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 538 cases, 14 deaths (20 new cases)

Union Parish – 476 cases, 28 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new death)

East Carroll Parish – 456 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

Madison Parish – 428 cases, 4 deaths (13 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 438 cases, 19 deaths (37 new cases)

Winn Parish – 290 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 283 cases, 10 deaths (18 new cases)

Richland Parish – 283 cases, 5 deaths (26 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 235 cases, 17 deaths (1 new case)

Catahoula Parish – 215 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish – 176 cases, 5 deaths (7 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 151 cases, 7 deaths (4 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 128 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 121 cases, 0 deaths (1 new case)

Tensas Parish – 32 cases, 0 deaths (no change)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.