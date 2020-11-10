Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,307 new cases, 10 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,307 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday, November 10, bringing the total number of cases to 189,682 and the total number of deaths to 5,829 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 204 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,441 total cases and 173 total deaths. On Tuesday, Lincoln and Union parishes each reported 1 new death.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: