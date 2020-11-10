Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,307 new cases, 10 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,307 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday, November 10, bringing the total number of cases to 189,682 and the total number of deaths to 5,829 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 204 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,441 total cases and 173 total deaths. On Tuesday, Lincoln and Union parishes each reported 1 new death.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 7,441 cases, 173 deaths (64 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,785 cases, 53 deaths (28 new cases, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 1,418 cases, 52 deaths (17 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,174 cases, 54 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 962 cases, 21 deaths (10 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 942 cases, 29 deaths (15 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 916 cases, 10 deaths (5 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 914 cases, 24 deaths (6 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 736 cases, 21 deaths (6 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 676 cases, 17 deaths (32 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 606 cases, 6 deaths (no change)
- La Salle Parish – 548 cases, 11 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 477 cases, 15 deaths (5 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 408 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 401 cases, 14 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 191 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Kenosha shooter’s mother tries to deflect blame from her son
- GM to hire 3,000 mostly remote jobs. Here’s what they are looking for
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Asa Hutchinson to give update on state’s COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m.
- Mississippi’s Asya Branch makes history with Miss USA win
- President-elect Biden pledges to protect Affordable Care Act as Supreme Court considers its fate