Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,298 new cases, 28 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,298 new cases and 28 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 136,737 and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 4,307 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 165 new cases and 5 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,067 cases and 117 deaths. Today, the LDH reported 2 new deaths in Lincoln Parish,1 new death in Morehouse Parish, 1 new death in Jackson Parish, and 1 new death in La Salle Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 5,067 cases, 117 deaths (40 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 980 cases, 19 deaths (16 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 839 cases, 34 deaths (20 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Union Parish – 737 cases, 35 deaths (5 new cases)

Richland Parish – 635 cases, 8 deaths (11 new cases)

Madison Parish – 631 cases, 6 deaths (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 549 cases, 14 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new death)

East Carroll Parish – 520 cases, 2 death (No change)

Winn Parish – 467 cases, 7 deaths (14 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 397 cases, 19 deaths (11 new cases, 1 new death)

Concordia Parish – 356 cases, 9 deaths (4 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 339 cases, 3 death (15 new cases, 1 new death)

Catahoula Parish – 312 cases, 5 deaths (7 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 307 cases, 7 deaths (5 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 234 cases, 3 death (4 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 94 cases, 0 deaths (3 new cases)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: