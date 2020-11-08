BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,251 new cases and 20 new deaths on Sunday, November 8, bringing the total number of cases to 187,961 and the total number of deaths to 5,807 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 152 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,359 total cases and 173 total deaths.
On Sunday, Franklin Parish, Richland Parish, and Concordia Parish reported 1 new death each.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 7,359 cases, 173 deaths (62 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,757 cases, 52 deaths (12 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,397 cases, 51 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 1,167 cases, 53 deaths (11 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 949 cases, 21 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 925 cases, 29 deaths (9 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 909 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 908 cases, 24 deaths (5 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 731 cases, 21 deaths (16 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 645 cases, 17 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish – 601 cases, 6 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 544 cases, 11 deaths (5 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 470 cases, 15 deaths (5 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 404 cases, 3 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 394 cases, 14 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 188 cases, 3 deaths (no changes)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- PHOTOS: Alex Trebek through the years
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,251 new cases, 20 new deaths on Sunday
- Louisiana offers ‘safe haven’ hotline for parents in crisis
- Former President Jimmy Carter offers congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
- United States soon to have its first ‘second gentleman’