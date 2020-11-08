Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,251 new cases, 20 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,251 new cases and 20 new deaths on Sunday, November 8, bringing the total number of cases to 187,961 and the total number of deaths to 5,807 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 152 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,359 total cases and 173 total deaths.

On Sunday, Franklin Parish, Richland Parish, and Concordia Parish reported 1 new death each.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: