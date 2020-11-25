Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,234 new cases and 27 new deaths on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,234 new cases and 27 new deaths on Wednesday, November 25, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 214,237 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 6,097 for the state.

The total number of probable cases reported as of Wednesday, November 25 sits at 11,401 while the number of probable deaths reported is 253.

The LDH will not be updating the coronavirus dashboard on Thursday, November 26, in observance of Thanksgiving. The normal updates will resume on Friday, November 27.