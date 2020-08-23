Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,223 new cases, 59 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of cases. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,223 new cases and 59 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 142,943 and the total number of deaths to 4,546 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 180 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,372 cases and 123 deaths.

Several deaths were reported in our area. 1 death was reported in the Ouachita, Franklin, La Salle, and Catahoula Parishes, 3 deaths were reported in Union Parish, and 1 death was rescinded in Jackson Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: