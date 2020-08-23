Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,223 new cases, 59 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of cases. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,223 new cases and 59 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 142,943 and the total number of deaths to 4,546 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, there were 180 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,372 cases and 123 deaths.
Several deaths were reported in our area. 1 death was reported in the Ouachita, Franklin, La Salle, and Catahoula Parishes, 3 deaths were reported in Union Parish, and 1 death was rescinded in Jackson Parish.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,372 cases, 123 deaths (64 new cases, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 1,042 cases, 25 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 881 cases, 39 deaths (14 new cases)
- Union Parish – 783 cases, 39 deaths (11 new cases, 3 new deaths)
- Madison Parish – 655 cases, 6 deaths (5 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 664 cases, 8 deaths (7 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 570 cases, 15 deaths (7 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 529 cases, 2 death (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 511 cases, 15 deaths (6 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 416 cases, 19 deaths (7 new cases, 1 death rescinded)
- Concordia Parish – 402 cases, 9 deaths (9 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 378 cases, 5 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish – 346 cases, 6 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish – 320 cases, 8 deaths (3 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 264 cases, 3 death (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 127 cases, 1 deaths (3 new cases)
