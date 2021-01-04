Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,190 new cases, 48 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,190 new cases and 48 new deaths on Monday, January 4, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 322,181 and the total number of deaths to 7,585 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 18 to 29,997 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 1,105 to a total of 292,184. The number of probable deaths also rose on Monday by 12 to 387 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 48 for a total of 7,585. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations rose again on Monday by 58 and the use of ventilators went up by 3. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,891 with 207 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22. On Thursday, December 31, 2020, the LDH reported 7,320 new vaccinations. So far, 45,289 doses have been administered in total. 1,294 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations, an increase of 292 since Tuesday. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 62 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported while 6 cases and 1 death was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 13,334 total confirmed cases and 265 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: