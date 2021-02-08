Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,184 new cases and 23 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,184 new cases and 23 new deaths on Monday, February 8, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 412,989 and the total number of deaths to 9,142.

The number of probable cases rose by 34 to 54,994 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,143 to a total of 357,995. The number of probable deaths rose on Monday by 4 to a total of 601 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 19 to 8,541. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Monday by 22 but the use of ventilators increased by 6. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,144 with 149 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, February 4, 2021, the LDH reported 47,280 new vaccinations since Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 19,960 received their first doses while 27,320 received their second and final dose. So far, 534,985 doses have been administered in total. 1,956 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 200 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,840 total confirmed cases and 362 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: