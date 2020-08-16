Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,181 new cases, 77 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,181 new cases and 77 new deaths on Sunday.

This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of cases.

This update brought the total number of cases to 137,918 and the total number of deaths to 4,384 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 224 new cases and 8 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,144 cases and 117 deaths.

Today, the LDH reported 8 new deaths. Franklin Parish had 3 new deaths reported, Lincoln Parish had 1 new death reported, Winn Parish had 2 new deaths reported, and La Salle Parish had 1 new death reported.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: