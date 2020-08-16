Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,181 new cases, 77 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,181 new cases and 77 new deaths on Sunday.
This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of cases.
This update brought the total number of cases to 137,918 and the total number of deaths to 4,384 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, there were 224 new cases and 8 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,144 cases and 117 deaths.
Today, the LDH reported 8 new deaths. Franklin Parish had 3 new deaths reported, Lincoln Parish had 1 new death reported, Winn Parish had 2 new deaths reported, and La Salle Parish had 1 new death reported.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,144 cases, 117 deaths (77 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 993 cases, 22 deaths (13 new cases, 3 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 857 cases, 35 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 752 cases, 35 deaths (15 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 641 cases, 8 deaths (6 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 641 cases, 6 deaths (10 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 554 cases, 14 deaths (5 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 524 cases, 2 death (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 479 cases, 9 deaths (12 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Jackson Parish – 402 cases, 19 deaths (5 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 367 cases, 9 deaths (11 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 349 cases, 4 deaths (10 new cases, 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish – 319 cases, 5 deaths (7 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 307 cases, 8 deaths (1 new death)
- Caldwell Parish – 242 cases, 3 death (8 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 116 cases, 0 deaths (22 new cases)
