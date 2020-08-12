Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,179 new cases, 43 new deaths, over 14K recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,179 new cases and 43 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 134,304 and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 4,238 for the state. The LDH also reported 14,429 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the total to 103,512.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 159 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 4,967 cases and 114 deaths. Today, the LDH reported 1 new death in Lincoln Parish and 1 new death in Morehouse Parish. They also rescinded 1 case from the total count for East Carroll Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 4,967 cases, 114 deaths (44 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 954 cases, 19 deaths (14 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 815 cases, 32 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new death)

Union Parish – 720 cases, 35 deaths (9 new cases)

Madison Parish – 625 cases, 6 deaths (7 new cases)

Richland Parish – 615 cases, 8 deaths (11 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 536 cases, 13 deaths (1 new death)

East Carroll Parish – 520 cases, 2 death (Note: LDH rescinded 1 cases from the total count for the parish)

Winn Parish – 450 cases, 7 deaths (24 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 383 cases, 18 deaths (5 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 347 cases, 9 deaths (10 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 324 cases, 2 death (16 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 300 cases, 5 deaths (4 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 298 cases, 6 deaths (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 228 cases, 3 death (4 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 91 cases, 0 deaths (no change)

