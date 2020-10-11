Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,168 new cases, 20 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 265 new cases and 26 new deaths on Sunday, October 11. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 172,059 and the total number of deaths to 5,462 for the state.

This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of new cases.

In Northeast Louisiana, 281 new cases were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,610 cases and 151 deaths. There were no new deaths reported in our area over Saturday and Sunday.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: