BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 265 new cases and 26 new deaths on Sunday, October 11. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 172,059 and the total number of deaths to 5,462 for the state.
This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of new cases.
In Northeast Louisiana, 281 new cases were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,610 cases and 151 deaths. There were no new deaths reported in our area over Saturday and Sunday.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,610 cases, 151 deaths (69 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,537 cases, 48 deaths (68 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,249 cases, 41 deaths (10 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,035 cases, 46 deaths (15 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 889 cases, 8 deaths (no change)
- Morehouse Parish – 851 cases, 23 deaths (13 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 820 cases, 15 deaths (10 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 745 cases, 22 deaths (26 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 653 cases, 19 deaths (7 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 554 cases, 5 deaths (4 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 537 cases, 15 deaths (9 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 460 cases, 10 deaths (16 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 446 cases, 12 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 358 cases, 10 deaths (4 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 324 cases, 3 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 183 cases, 2 deaths (21 new cases)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,168 new cases, 20 new deaths on Sunday
- Amazon Prime Day this week: 7 deals to watch for in 2020
- Unrestrained Driver Killed in Caldwell Parish Crash
- Program offering free phones to millions of Americans
- Officials: Woman charged for creating fake GoFundMe for son with cancer who she gave up for adoption