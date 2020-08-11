Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,164 new cases, 26 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,164 new cases and 26 new deaths on Tuesday. This update brings the total number of confirmed cases to 133,125 and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 4,195 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 63 new cases and 4 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 4,923 cases and 114 deaths. Today, the LDH reported 1 new death in Ouachita Parish, 1 new death in Franklin Parish, and 2 new deaths in Union Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: