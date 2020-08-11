Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,164 new cases, 26 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,164 new cases and 26 new deaths on Tuesday. This update brings the total number of confirmed cases to 133,125 and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 4,195 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, there were 63 new cases and 4 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 4,923 cases and 114 deaths. Today, the LDH reported 1 new death in Ouachita Parish, 1 new death in Franklin Parish, and 2 new deaths in Union Parish.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 4,923 cases, 114 deaths (27 new cases, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 940 cases, 19 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 806 cases, 31 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 711 cases, 35 deaths (3 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Madison Parish – 618 cases, 6 deaths (5 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 604 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 536 cases, 12 deaths (5 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 521 cases, 2 death (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 426 cases, 7 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 378 cases, 18 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 337 cases, 9 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 308 cases, 2 death (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 296 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 296 cases, 6 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 224 cases, 3 death (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 91 cases, 0 deaths (2 new cases)
