Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,156 new cases, 37 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,156 new cases and 37 new deaths on Friday, February 12, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 418,585 and the total number of deaths to 9,276.

The number of probable cases rose by 347 to 56,724 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 823 to a total of 361,861. The number of probable deaths rose on Friday by 8 to a total of 630 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 29 to 8,646. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased again on Friday by 51 and the use of ventilators did not change. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,001 with 151 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, February 11, 2021, the LDH reported 61,973 new vaccinations since Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 33,888 received their first doses while 28,085 received their second and final dose. So far, 699,334 doses have been administered in total. 2,000 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 66 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported while 17 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,965 total confirmed cases and 371 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: