Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,150 new cases, 17 new deaths on Election Day

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,150 new cases and 17 new deaths on Tuesday, November 3. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 184,769 and the total number of deaths to 5,737 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 156 new cases and 2 deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,224 cases and 168 deaths.

On Tuesday, Ouachita and Lincoln parishes each reported 1 new death.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: