Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,150 new cases, 17 new deaths on Election Day

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,150 new cases and 17 new deaths on Tuesday, November 3. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 184,769 and the total number of deaths to 5,737 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 156 new cases and 2 deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,224 cases and 168 deaths.
On Tuesday, Ouachita and Lincoln parishes each reported 1 new death.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 7,224 cases, 168 deaths (47 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,731 cases, 52 deaths (30 new cases, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 1,379 cases, 47 deaths (18 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,131 cases, 53 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 923 cases, 18 deaths (5 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 912 cases, 28 deaths (10 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 898 cases, 9 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 879 cases, 24 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 708 cases, 20 deaths (10 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 633 cases, 16 deaths (19 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 594 cases, 6 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 529 cases, 10 deaths (no change)
- Catahoula Parish – 466 cases, 15 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 387 cases, 13 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 384 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 189 cases, 2 deaths (2 new cases)
