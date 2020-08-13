Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,135 new cases, 41 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,135 new cases and 41 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 135,439 and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 4,279 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, there were 126 new cases and 4 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,027 cases and 117 deaths. Today, the LDH reported 3 new death in Ouachita Parish and 1 new death in West Carroll Parish.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,027 cases, 117 deaths (60 new cases, 3 new deaths)
- Franklin Parish – 964 cases, 19 deaths (10 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 819 cases, 32 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish – 732 cases, 35 deaths (12 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 628 cases, 6 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 624 cases, 8 deaths (9 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 542 cases, 13 deaths (6 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 520 cases, 2 death (No change)
- Winn Parish – 453 cases, 7 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 386 cases, 18 deaths (3 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 352 cases, 9 deaths (5 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 324 cases, 2 death (no change)
- Catahoula Parish – 305 cases, 5 deaths (5 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 302 cases, 7 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)
- Caldwell Parish – 230 cases, 3 death (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 91 cases, 0 deaths (no change)
