Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,135 new cases, 41 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,135 new cases and 41 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 135,439 and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 4,279 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 126 new cases and 4 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,027 cases and 117 deaths. Today, the LDH reported 3 new death in Ouachita Parish and 1 new death in West Carroll Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: