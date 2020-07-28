Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,121 new cases, 26 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,121 new cases and 26 new deaths on Tuesday. Tuesday’s update brought the total number of cases to 111,038 and the total number of deaths to 3,700 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 53 new cases and 3 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 4.169 cases and 100 deaths, an increase of 25 cases and 1 death since Monday’s update. Also on Tuesday, Lincoln Parish and Winn Parish reported 1 new death each.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 4,169 cases, 100 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 731 cases, 16 deaths (2 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 642 cases, 24 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)

Union Parish – 551 cases, 31 deaths (4 new cases)

Madison Parish – 527 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case)

East Carroll Parish – 490 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

Richland Parish – 479 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 401 cases, 11 deaths (5 new cases)

Winn Parish – 363 cases, 8 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new death)

Jackson Parish – 341 cases, 18 deaths (1 new case)

Catahoula Parish – 243 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Concordia Parish – 239 cases, 7 deaths (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish – 226 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

La Salle Parish – 197 cases, 2 death (no change)

Caldwell Parish – 181 cases, 1 death (3 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 54 cases, 0 deaths (2 new cases)

