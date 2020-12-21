Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,111 new cases and 65 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,111 new cases and 65 new deaths on Monday, December 21, bringing the total number of cases to 287,261 and the total number of deaths to 7,107 for the state.
The number of probable cases dropped by 12 to 23,074 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 1,128 to a total of 264,187. The number of probable deaths also rose on Monday by 1 to 332 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 64 for a total of 6,775. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total cases because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.
Hospitalizations also rose on Monday by 56 while an additional 5 patients were placed on ventilators. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,590 with 174 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 91 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported while 7 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 11,959 total confirmed cases and 233 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 11,959 cases, 233 deaths (44 new cases, 5 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 2,591 cases, 68 deaths (9 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Franklin Parish – 1,885 cases, 75 deaths (1 new case, 2 new deaths)
- Morehouse Parish – 1,738 cases, 40 deaths (8 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,500 cases, 60 deaths (12 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 1,411 cases, 32 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new death)
- Madison Parish – 1,183 cases, 15 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 1,182 cases, 36 deaths (5 rescinded cases)
- Concordia Parish – 1,163 cases, 26 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 969 cases, 27 deaths (4 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 799 cases, 14 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 783 cases, 25 deaths (no change)
- La Salle Parish – 769 cases, 17 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 676 cases, 16 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 658 cases, 18 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Tensas Parish – 248 cases, 3 deaths (1 rescinded case)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Government funding bill released including $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus, Congress set to vote
- CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,111 new cases and 65 new deaths on Monday
- Justice Dept. charges Libyan man in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing
- Trump’s spiritual adviser tests positive for coronavirus after attending White House Christmas party