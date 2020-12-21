Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,111 new cases and 65 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,111 new cases and 65 new deaths on Monday, December 21, bringing the total number of cases to 287,261 and the total number of deaths to 7,107 for the state.

The number of probable cases dropped by 12 to 23,074 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 1,128 to a total of 264,187. The number of probable deaths also rose on Monday by 1 to 332 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 64 for a total of 6,775. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total cases because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations also rose on Monday by 56 while an additional 5 patients were placed on ventilators. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,590 with 174 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 91 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported while 7 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 11,959 total confirmed cases and 233 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: