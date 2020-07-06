Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,101 new cases, 8 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,101 new cases and 8 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 66,327 and the total number of deaths to 3,188 on Monday, July 6.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 50 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 2,694 cases and 80 deaths, an increase of 27 cases since Sunday’s update. Union Parish and Richland Parish also reported 1 new death each on Monday.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 964 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is an increase of 38 hospitalizations since Sunday. Of those who are hospitalized, 109 are on ventilators. This is an increase of 4 since Sunday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 2,694 cases, 80 deaths (27 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 501 cases, 14 deaths (no change)

East Carroll Parish – 447 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

Union Parish – 445 cases, 26 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Madison Parish – 393 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Lincoln Parish – 353 cases, 19 deaths (3 new cases)

Winn Parish – 258 cases, 5 deaths (4 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 251 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)

Jackson Parish – 221 cases, 16 deaths (no change)

Richland Parish – 215 cases, 5 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)

Catahoula Parish – 198 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 152 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 118 cases, 6 deaths (no change)

Caldwell Parish – 112 cases, 1 death (no change)

La Salle Parish – 104 cases, 0 deaths (no change)

Tensas Parish – 27 cases, 0 deaths (1 new case)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: