Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,100 new cases, 5 new deaths on May 10

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,100 new cases and 5 new deaths on Monday, May 10, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 462,868 and the total number of deaths to 10,438.

The number of probable cases rose by 365 to 70,381 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 730 to a total of 392,487. The number of probable deaths rose by 3 for a total of 945 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 2 to 9,493. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Monday by 7 and the use of ventilators went down by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 324 with 34 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, May 10, 2021, the LDH reported 45,897 new vaccinations since Thursday, May 6, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 17,694 received their first doses while 30,199 received their final dose. So far, 2,796,183 doses have been administered in total and 1,349,231 people have completed their vaccinations. 2,262 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 58 new cases were reported while 7 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,692 total confirmed cases and 407 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: