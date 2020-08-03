Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,099 new cases, 17 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,099 new cases and 17 new deaths on Monday. Monday’s update brought the total number of cases to 120,846 and the total number of deaths to 3,910 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 122 new cases and 1 new death reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 4,509 cases and 105 deaths, an increase of 35 cases since Sunday’s update. Also on Monday, the LDH reported 1 new death in Concordia Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 4,509 cases, 105 deaths (35 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 839 cases, 17 deaths (13 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 720 cases, 24 deaths (4 new cases)

Union Parish – 623 cases, 33 deaths (4 new cases)

Madison Parish – 566 cases, 6 deaths (15 new cases)

Richland Parish – 544 cases, 6 deaths (6 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 501 cases, 1 death (no change)

Morehouse Parish – 443 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)

Winn Parish – 398 cases, 7 deaths (12 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 359 cases, 18 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 287 cases, 8 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new death)

Catahoula Parish – 264 cases, 4 deaths (8 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 259 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

La Salle Parish – 242 cases, 2 death (6 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 200 cases, 1 death (3 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 65 cases, 0 deaths (2 new cases)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: