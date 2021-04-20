Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,034 new cases, 9 new deaths on April 20

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 359 new cases and 13 new deaths on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 453,711 and the total number of deaths to 10,306.

The number of probable cases rose by 109 to 67,606 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 251 to a total of 386,105. The number of probable deaths increased by 4 for a total of 896 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 9 to 9,410. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Tuesday by 7 and the use of ventilators went up by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 344 with 41 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, April 19, 2021, the LDH reported 87,307 new vaccinations since Thrusday, April 15, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 25,325 received their first doses while 62,355 received their second and final dose. So far, 2,443,129 doses have been administered in total and 1,097,425 people have completed their vaccinations. 2,249 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 36 new cases were reported while 23 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,430 total confirmed cases and 403 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: