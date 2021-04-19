Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,034 new cases, 379 backlog cases, and 9 new deaths on April 19

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,034 new cases and 9 new deaths on Monday, April 16, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 453,351 and the total number of deaths to 10,293. They also reported a backlog of 379 cases dating back as far as May 2020.

The number of probable cases rose by 155 to 67,497 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,241 to a total of 385,854. The number of probable deaths increased by 2 for a total of 892 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 9 to 9,401. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Monday by 20 and the use of ventilators went down by 4. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 337 with 39 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, April 19, 2021, the LDH reported 87,307 new vaccinations since Thrusday, April 15, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 25,325 received their first doses while 62,355 received their second and final dose. So far, 2,443,129 doses have been administered in total and 1,097,425 people have completed their vaccinations. 2,249 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 72 new cases were reported while 4 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,415 total confirmed cases and 403 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: