Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,022 new cases and 27 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,022 new cases and 27 new deaths on Monday, December 14, bringing the total number of cases to 269,643 and the total number of deaths to 6,845 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 39 to 19,351 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped by 991 to a total of 250,292. The number of probable deaths also rose on Monday by 3 to 310 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 24 for a total of 6,535.

Hospitalizations fell again on Monday by 6 and 15 patients were taken off of ventilators. This brings the total of hospitalized patients to 1,527 with 147 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 74 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while 6 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 11,055 total confirmed cases and 210 total confirmed deaths. On Monday, Jackson Parish reported 3 rescinded cases, Union Parish reported 2 rescinded cases, and Tensas Parish reported 1 rescinded case.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: