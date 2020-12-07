Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,016 new cases and 23 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,016 new cases and 23 new deaths on Monday, December 7, bringing the total number of cases to 252,136 and the total number of deaths to 6,607 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose to 15,257 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 236,879. The number of probable deaths also rose on Monday to 276 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 6,331.

COVID-19 hospitalized patients increased by 31 on Monday, but the total number of patients on ventilators declined by one. This brings the total hospitalizations to 1,423 with 161 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 145 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 2 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 10,394 total confirmed cases and 199 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: